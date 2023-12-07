Georgia Town Among The 25 'Most Popular Towns' To Live In The U.S.

If you're on the hunt for a great place to live that has the feel of a small town feel but the jobs and opportunities often associated with big cities, a report from U.S. News & World Report may just help you in your search.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 estimate, U.S. News & World Report compiled a list of the 25 fastest-growing small cities with between 1,000 and 50,000 residents. The destinations on the list have grown in popularity over the past decade, with each city more than doubling its size between 2010 and 2021. Georgia is represented on the list, with one locale being named among the most popular small towns to live in the U.S.

Pendergrass is one of the towns on the list that has seen substantial growth in recent years, with a population that grew from 422 in 2010 to around 1,740 in 2021. This is what the site had to say about the small Georgia town:

"Pendergrass is located in northern Georgia, about an hour's drive from Atlanta and 40 minutes from Athens. Pendergrass has long been a spread-out, rural town but is starting to see more development and resident density. A new apartment community, The Blakely luxury apartments, recently opened to renters, complete with community amenities that are commonly found at luxury apartments in much larger cities. In the town's summer 2022 newsletter, the mayor discussed downtown development plans for a park, amphitheater, new sewer system and shops, businesses and housing in the future."

Check out the full list at U.S. News & World Report to see what makes these towns a special place to live.