2 Georgia Towns Among The 'Most Romantic' Small Towns In The U.S.

If you're looking for a romantic getaway for you and your partner that isn't too far from home, you don't have to travel out of state to find a town that is sure to serve as the perfect backdrop for a memorable trip.

New York Travel Guides released a list of the 140 most romantic small towns in the U.S., comparing 600 towns in categories like romantic places to stay, romantic activities, historic architecture and scenery, and cozy coffee shops and restaurants.

Two towns in Georgia managed to make the list, including one in the Top 50. Both Helen and Blue Ridge, Nos. 40 and 101, respectively, earned spots on the list. Blue Ridge was even previously named one of the most romantic getaways in the world.

Here's what the site had to say about Helen:

"Known for its Bavarian-style buildings, Helen, Georgia, is a romantic mountain town that's located in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains. With its colorful buildings, cobblestone streets, and romantic local eateries, it's a town with romance around every corner. Some of the most romantic things to do in the town include relaxing at a spa, playing mini-golf at Alpine Mini Golf, and going to one of the town's wineries."

These are the Top 10 most romantic small towns in America:

Carmel-by-the-Sea, California Sedona, Arizona St. Augustine, Florida Aspen, Colorado Laguna Beach, California Provincetown, Massachusetts Jackson, Wyoming Estes Park, Colorado Ashland, Oregon Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Check out the full list at newyorktravelguides.com to see more of the most romantic small towns around the country.