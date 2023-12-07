Kodak Black Reportedly Arrested For Cocaine Possession

The "Super Gremlin" rapper was booked into a jail in Broward County. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance without prescription and trafficking in oxycodone. He made bail the next day and was released from jail. It was the first negative police interaction he's had since he was released from prison following a pardon from former President Donald Trump. Following the arrest, 'Yak taunted his arresting officers in a series of posts on X/Twitter.



“‘Hey I’m Officer Pinky D**k The One On The News For Arresting The Rapper Kid With The Big D**k And Alotta Cash,'” he wrote. “‘Yea My Daughter Talks About It So Much I Had To Pull Em Over So I Can Feel It Myself .. No Lie Bro Felt Like He Had A Shotgun In His Front Pocket.'”



Kodak's previous arrest was ruled as a violation of his supervised release from prison. He was placed on house arrest and had to pay a fine of $225,000 personal surety bond. It's not yet clear what could happen to 'Yak after his latest arrest.