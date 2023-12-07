Kodak Black Reportedly Arrested For Cocaine Possession

By Tony M. Centeno

December 7, 2023

Kodak Black
Photo: Getty Images

Kodak Black is facing more legal issues.

On Thursday, December 7, the Florida rapper was reportedly arrested for cocaine possession and tampering with physical evidence. WSVN reports that Kodak was apprehended by police in Plantation, Fla. on Wednesday. As of this report, there aren't a lot of details about the incident that are available. He's expected to face his charges in court this afternoon. His latest run-in with the law comes over a year after he was stopped by police and hit with felony drug charges. Police found him with 31 oxycodone pills and $74,960 in cash during a search.

The "Super Gremlin" rapper was booked into a jail in Broward County. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance without prescription and trafficking in oxycodone. He made bail the next day and was released from jail. It was the first negative police interaction he's had since he was released from prison following a pardon from former President Donald Trump. Following the arrest, 'Yak taunted his arresting officers in a series of posts on X/Twitter.

“‘Hey I’m Officer Pinky D**k The One On The News For Arresting The Rapper Kid With The Big D**k And Alotta Cash,'” he wrote. “‘Yea My Daughter Talks About It So Much I Had To Pull Em Over So I Can Feel It Myself .. No Lie Bro Felt Like He Had A Shotgun In His Front Pocket.'”

Kodak's previous arrest was ruled as a violation of his supervised release from prison. He was placed on house arrest and had to pay a fine of $225,000 personal surety bond. It's not yet clear what could happen to 'Yak after his latest arrest.

