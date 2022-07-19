Kodak Black Offers An Explicit Explanation For His Recent Arrest

“‘Hey I’m Officer Pinky D**k The One On The News For Arresting The Rapper Kid With The Big D**k And Alotta Cash,'” he tweeted. “‘Yea My Daughter Talks About It So Much I Had To Pull Em Over So I Can Feel It Myself .. No Lie Bro Felt Like He Had A Shotgun In His Front Pocket.'”



Kodak Black was arrested last Friday on drug charges after cops searched his vehicle during a traffic stop and found 31 oxycodone pills and nearly $75,000 in cash. He made bail the next day and was released from jail. It was the first negative police interaction he's had since he was released from prison following a pardon from former President Donald Trump.



“PEOPLE DONT EVEN CARE TO KNOW WAS GOING ON THEY JUS WANNA BASH A N***A !" Kodak tweeted in all caps. "KWIK TO SAY A N***A A FAILURE OR SOME S**T BUT GOD GONE ALWAYS MAKE MY ENEMIES MY FOOTSTOOL KUZ IM A GOOD N***A.”



That's not all 'Yak said on Twitter. He went on to complain about people who instantly bring up Trump's name every time he gets into some kind of trouble. The rapper responded by saying "dude ain't free me kuz I'm perfect , I'm jus a special kinda n***a." He continued to rail on the police by claiming they're always out to get him whenever he returns to his hometown despite being "on the right path" since he's been out of prison for the past two years.



After he was released, 'Yak went right back to work and dropped the official music video for "Usain Boo." Watch the video and see more of his reactions to the arrest below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE