Masters Champion Jon Rahm Agrees To Massive Deal To Join LIV Golf: Report
By Jason Hall
December 7, 2023
Reigning Masters champion and Jon Rahm has reportedly agreed to leave the PGA Tour and join LIV Golf League, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Mark Schlabach on Thursday (December 7).
The agreement between Rahm, currently No. 3 overall in the World Golf Rankings, and LIV Gold is reported to be a three-year deal "worth more than $300 million plus an ownership stake in a new LIV team," sources confirmed to Schlabach.
LIV Golf is expected to officially announce Rahm's signing on Thursday pending "a last-minute change of heart" from the Spaniard. The reported move comes amid ongoing discussions between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf's owner, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, attempting to finalize an agreement to merge the two leagues into a new for-profit entity, PGA Tour Enterprises, which was initially reached in June.
Breaking: Masters champ Jon Rahm has agreed to leave the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf League, sources confirmed to Mark Schlabach.— ESPN (@espn) December 7, 2023
The deal's believed to be more than 3 years and is reportedly worth more than $300M plus an ownership stake in a new LIV team, according to sources. pic.twitter.com/UYvn65YylC
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.