Masters Champion Jon Rahm Agrees To Massive Deal To Join LIV Golf: Report

By Jason Hall

December 7, 2023

The Masters - Final Round
Photo: Getty Images

Reigning Masters champion and Jon Rahm has reportedly agreed to leave the PGA Tour and join LIV Golf League, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Mark Schlabach on Thursday (December 7).

The agreement between Rahm, currently No. 3 overall in the World Golf Rankings, and LIV Gold is reported to be a three-year deal "worth more than $300 million plus an ownership stake in a new LIV team," sources confirmed to Schlabach.

LIV Golf is expected to officially announce Rahm's signing on Thursday pending "a last-minute change of heart" from the Spaniard. The reported move comes amid ongoing discussions between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf's owner, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, attempting to finalize an agreement to merge the two leagues into a new for-profit entity, PGA Tour Enterprises, which was initially reached in June.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.