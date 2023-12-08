Actor Ryan O'Neal Dead At 82

O'Neal's role in 'Love Story' was nominated for Bst Actor by the Academy Awards and Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama by the Golden Globe Awards and his role in 'Barry Lyndon' was nominated for Best Actor - Motion Picture Musical or Comedy. The Los Angeles native was one of the biggest heartthrobs of the 1970s, having dated the likes of Bianca Jagger, Jacqueline Bisset, Barbra Streisand, Joan Collins, Diana Ross and, most notably, Farrah Fawcett, the decade's biggest sex symbol, initially from 1979-97 and again from 2001 until her death in 2009.

"Ryan never bragged. But he has bragging rights in Heaven. Especially when it comes to Farrah. Everyone had the poster, he had the real McCoy," Patrick wrote of his father. "And now they meet again. Farrah and Ryan. He has missed her terribly. What an embrace that must be. Together again.

"I’ll miss you dad. I love you. We love you."