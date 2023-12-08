How You Can Meet Def Leppard & Journey Backstage On Their Epic Tour

Def Leppard and Journey are ready to rock the country as they are teaming up for an epic tour, and are inviting one of their biggest fans along for an unforgettable experience.

In a new contest from iHeartRadio, one lucky fan and three friends will fly to one of Def Leppard and Journey's tour stops where they will stay for two nights, and experience the concert like a rockstar. The group will get VIP entry and watch the show from a VIP catered suite, and even meet the bands backstage during a meet-and-greet. The winner will remember the experience forever when they go home with an autographed guitar.

To enter to win, head over to the free iHeartRadio app and listen!

Def Leppard and Journey's co-headlining stadium tour will kick off on July 6, 2024 in St. Louis at Busch Stadium, and will take the bands across America stopping in cities including Orlando, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Nashville, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Boston, Houston, San Antonio, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Seattle and more, before wrapping up on September 8th in Denver at Coors Field. And coming along the trek on select dates are Steve Miller Band, Heart and Cheap Trick.

In a press release, Def Leppard's Joe Elliott explain of the upcoming tour, "﻿Def Leppard and Journey will be reuniting and hitting the road together for the Summer Stadium Tour with Steve Miller, Cheap Trick & Heart on select shows, which makes for an amazing night of music! Having just completed a sensational 18 month run promoting our Diamond Star Halos album, we shall hit the boards running with a brand-new stage show and set of songs that will celebrate specific parts of our history. We may even have a surprise or two up our sleeves … so, wanna join us !??! … See you in the summer !"

Journey added, "We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2024 with so many good friends as part of this tour. No matter which city you come to this will be an amazing night of music!"