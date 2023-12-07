Def Leppard, Journey Announce Joint Tour With All-Star Openers
By Logan DeLoye
December 7, 2023
Def Leppard and Journey recently announced a joint tour featuring an all-star lineup of openers, set to kick off in July 2024. According to an Instagram post shared by Def Leppard, the rock legends will be embarking on a North American tour next year with a handful of iconic performers.
Per the post, Def Leppard and Journey will hit the road from July through September with Cheap Trick, Heart, and Steve Miller Band. Tour dates include St.Louis, Missouri, Orlando, Florida, Atlanta, Georgia, Chicago Illinois, Detroit, Michigan, Nashville, Tennessee, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Hershey, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Cleveland, Ohio, Boston, Massachusetts, Arlington, Texas, Minneapolis, Minnesota, San Francisco, California, and Denver Colorado to name a few. The standouts will also take the stage in Canada performing in Toronto, Ontario on August 2nd.
Steve Miller Band will be opening for 15 of the band's 23 shows in 2024. Cheap Trick will take the stage with the band four times over the course of the tour, and Heart only twice. More information regarding which opener is playing which show can be found in the Instagram post.
General tickets for the highly-anticipated 2024 tour will go on sale on Friday, December 15th. There will also be a "special fan pre-sale" opportunity on Tuesday, December 12th.