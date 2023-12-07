Def Leppard, Journey Announce Joint Tour With All-Star Openers

Def Leppard and Journey recently announced a joint tour featuring an all-star lineup of openers, set to kick off in July 2024. According to an Instagram post shared by Def Leppard, the rock legends will be embarking on a North American tour next year with a handful of iconic performers.

Per the post, Def Leppard and Journey will hit the road from July through September with Cheap Trick, Heart, and Steve Miller Band. Tour dates include St.Louis, Missouri, Orlando, Florida, Atlanta, Georgia, Chicago Illinois, Detroit, Michigan, Nashville, Tennessee, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Hershey, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Cleveland, Ohio, Boston, Massachusetts, Arlington, Texas, Minneapolis, Minnesota, San Francisco, California, and Denver Colorado to name a few. The standouts will also take the stage in Canada performing in Toronto, Ontario on August 2nd.