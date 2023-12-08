Tate McRae Goes Full Pop Star On 'THINK LATER'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 8, 2023
Tate McRae has released her highly anticipated sophomore album! On Friday, December 8th, the rising pop star shared her first full-length studio album THINK LATER. In addition to previously released singles like "Greedy" and "Exes," the new project features 12 new songs "steeped in pop appeal and infectious toplines."
Tate has had a whirlwind year. Last month she made her musical guest debut on Saturday Night Live with host Jason Momoa where she performed "greedy" and debuted track 5 on the album, "Grave." She also went viral for her "exes" music video, which fans online praised for the impressive choreography. Aside from acts like Victoria Monet, Tinashe, and Normani, McRae is one of the only current pop stars giving full-blown choreography and diehard pop fans are eating up it.
You can also catch Tate on the THINK LATER world tour in 2024!
In a press release, McRae said about Think Later:
“After freshly turning 20, when I began to zoom out and reflect on the relationships and situations in my life, I realized that a common thread was that I had been living and making decisions much more spontaneously and way less with my head for the past year. This album represents the feelings of falling in love, feeling glimpses of obsession, missing the signs, and feeling the repercussions. I really wanted to lean into a more pop leaning sound and approach my writing from a way more playful and curious place. I was able to make this album with a few people I admire so much and cannot be more grateful.”