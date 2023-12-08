Tate McRae Goes Full Pop Star On 'THINK LATER'

Tate McRae has released her highly anticipated sophomore album! On Friday, December 8th, the rising pop star shared her first full-length studio album THINK LATER. In addition to previously released singles like "Greedy" and "Exes," the new project features 12 new songs "steeped in pop appeal and infectious toplines."

Tate has had a whirlwind year. Last month she made her musical guest debut on Saturday Night Live with host Jason Momoa where she performed "greedy" and debuted track 5 on the album, "Grave." She also went viral for her "exes" music video, which fans online praised for the impressive choreography. Aside from acts like Victoria Monet, Tinashe, and Normani, McRae is one of the only current pop stars giving full-blown choreography and diehard pop fans are eating up it.

You can also catch Tate on the THINK LATER world tour in 2024!