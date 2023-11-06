Tate McRae Announces Sophomore Album & 2024 World Tour Dates

Tate McRae has announced the release of her sophomore album THINK LATER. On Monday, November 6th, the singer revealed that the project is set to drop on December 8th. "We’re here guys. my sophomore album. this album means sooo much to me and i can’t believe it’s so close to coming out," she wrote in a heartfelt announcement post on Instagram. "Writing this whole thing was one of the most stressful, exciting, nerve racking, and fun things i’ve ever gone through. for the first time in my life i lived this year a little less with my head and a little more with my intuition - and i rlly hope u guys can feel that through the music."

She continued, "Through the biggest highs of my life to the lowest of lows - i feel so happy that it is now gonna be yours <3 here’s to 20 years old and figuring who the f—k i am haha."