Tate McRae Announces Sophomore Album & 2024 World Tour Dates
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 6, 2023
Tate McRae has announced the release of her sophomore album THINK LATER. On Monday, November 6th, the singer revealed that the project is set to drop on December 8th. "We’re here guys. my sophomore album. this album means sooo much to me and i can’t believe it’s so close to coming out," she wrote in a heartfelt announcement post on Instagram. "Writing this whole thing was one of the most stressful, exciting, nerve racking, and fun things i’ve ever gone through. for the first time in my life i lived this year a little less with my head and a little more with my intuition - and i rlly hope u guys can feel that through the music."
She continued, "Through the biggest highs of my life to the lowest of lows - i feel so happy that it is now gonna be yours <3 here’s to 20 years old and figuring who the f—k i am haha."
McRae also revealed she'll be taking the album on the road next year on the THINK LATER World Tour. Pre-sale for fans in the US starts on Tuesday, November 7th for American Express cardmembers and general on-sale begins Friday, November, 10th, at 10:00 A.M. local time.
Check out the THINK LATER 2024 Tour dates below [* Venue TBA/ ** Additional support TBA]:
- Wed Apr 17 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre
- Thu Apr 18 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre
- Sat Apr 20 – Glasgow, UK – Glasgow Academy
- Mon Apr 22 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
- Wed Apr 24 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester
- Fri Apr 26 – Wolverhampton, UK – The Civic At The Halls
- Sun Apr 28 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium
- Mon Apr 29 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands – AFAS Live
- Tue Apr 30 – Antwerp, Belgium – Lotto Arena
- Thu May 02 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet
- Fri May 03 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum
- Sat May 04 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Falkonersalen
- Mon May 06 – Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle
- Tue May 07 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall
- Wed May 08 – Prague, Czech Republic – Forum Karlin
- Fri May 10 – Warsaw, Poland – COS Torwar
- Sun May 12 – Zurich, Switzerland – Halle 622
- Mon May 13 – Vienna, Austria – Gasometer
- Tue May 14 – Munich, Germany – Zenith
- Thu May 16 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique
- Fri May 17 – Paris, France – Zenith
- Mon May 20 – Barcelona, Spain – Sant Jordi Club
- Tue May 21 – Madrid, Spain – Palacio Vistalegre
- Wed May 22 – Lisbon, Portugal – Coliseu de Lisboa
- Fri Jul 05 – Calgary, AB – Hometown Show*
- Sun Jul 07 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste Michelle
- Tue Jul 09 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
- Thu Jul 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
- Sun Jul 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
- Wed Jul 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
- Fri Jul 19 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
- Sat Jul 20 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- Sun Jul 21 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
- Wed Jul 24 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
- Sat Jul 27 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- Sun Jul 28 – Sterling Heights, MI– Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- Tue Jul 30 – Saint Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
- Thu Aug 01 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
- Tue Aug 06 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
- Wed Aug 07 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
- Fri Aug 09 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- Tue Aug 13 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
- Wed Aug 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at Mann
- Fri Aug 16 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
- Sat Aug 17 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
- Thu Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden**
- Fri Nov 08 – Perth, Australia – Red Hill Auditorium
- Sun Nov 10 – Brisbane, Australia – Riverstage
- Tue Nov 12 – Sydney, Australia – Hordern Pavilion
- Fri Nov 15 – Adelaide, Australia – AEC Theatre
- Sun Nov 17 – Melbourne, Australia – Margaret Court Arena
- Tue Nov 19 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
- Thu Nov 21 – Wellington, New Zealand – TSB Arena