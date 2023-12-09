Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their second child on November 23, announcing the birth of their daughter.

Shortly after the announcement was made, it was revealed that the newest addition to their family is named London. Because she is named after a major city, many followers were quick to assume that the decision was intentional in order to follow in the footsteps of her famous mother.

However, the birth certificate for the newest addition to the Hilton-Reum family has now been unveiled. This release further reveals intriguing details about the newborn's already much talked about name.

Born at 11:43 a.m. on November 11, 2023, the baby girl has been named London Marilyn Hilton Reum. The couple, both 42 years old, already shares a son named Phoenix, born in January earlier this year.

Paris Hilton, the popular heiress and businesswoman, has been open about her journey into motherhood, expressing joy at expanding her family.

The revelation of her daughter's elegant full name adds a touch of glamour and tradition to the prestigious Hilton family lineage. The announcement and subsequent details have garnered attention, with fans extending additional congratulations to the couple on this latest addition to their growing family.