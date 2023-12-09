Selena Gomez And Taylor Swift Match Outfits For Dinner Without Boyfriends

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

December 10, 2023

US-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS
Photo: Getty Images

Two of pop culture's favorite longtime besties were twinning in style in New York City for girls’ night out.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift stepped out for a dinner in New York City on Friday night, showcasing their fashion synchronicity. Talk about best friend goals!

The duo appeared to have coordinated their outfits, both donning chic mini skirts. Gomez rocked a snake-print skirt complemented by a matching long overcoat, paired with thigh-high black boots over semi-sheer tights. Her highlighted hair cascaded in glamorous waves, and she wore red-brown lipstick.

On the other hand, Swift opted for a pleated checkered mini skirt in navy and beige, paired with an olive cardigan. She accessorized with black sheer tights, magenta boots and a brown coat with white shearling lining.

The pop stars both wore their hair down and added a touch of glamour with diamond studs.

Earlier in the week, Gomez confirmed her relationship with music producer Benny Blanco, expressing gratitude for how he treats her. This revelation surprised fans, as Gomez had previously discussed being single. In late November, a source mentioned that Gomez is casually dating, focusing on her well-being and maintaining personal boundaries.

Swift is currently dating NFL player Travis Kelce.

