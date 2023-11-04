Taylor Swift Goes On Dinner Date Without Travis Kelce In New York City

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

November 4, 2023

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere
Photo: Getty Images

On Friday night, Taylor Swift headed out for a dinner date in New York City, but she wasn't accompanied by NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Kelce has been busy overseas preparing for a football game, so Swift had to find a temporary replacement.

Instead, she met up with fellow musician Phoebe Bridgers at the renowned Minetta Tavern in Greenwich Village.

Taylor showcased her signature vintage-inspired style, rocking an autumn-themed outfit with a tan sweater, brown dress pants and chunky heels. In contrast, the artsy Phoebe sported an all-black ensemble, making her striking silver hair stand out.

Inside the restaurant, they indulged in baked oysters and foie gras amuse-bouche, with Taylor particularly savoring the latter, as confirmed by Minetta Tavern owner Keith McNally.

After their meal, Taylor and Phoebe left the eatery, but not before Taylor graciously posed for photos with the chef, evidently impressed by the delicious foie gras!

While Taylor enjoyed her evening with Phoebe, her heart still belongs to Travis, who specifically was gearing up for a game with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Miami Dolphins in Germany.

Travis addressed their relationship during a press conference in Frankfurt, revealing that they had seen each other recently and keeping the details of their personal lives private.

Taylor Swift
