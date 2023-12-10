Justin Jefferson Evaluated For Injury During Return Game

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's (December 10) game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the team announced in a post shared on its X account.

"Justin Jefferson has now been downgraded to out," the Vikings wrote.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was taken to the locker room during his first game back from injury on Sunday (December 10), NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

"#Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, who took a huge hit from Marcus Epps, is headed to the locker room," Pelissero tweeted.

The Vikings confirmed that Jefferson, who returned from a hamstring injury, was now dealing with a chest injury and "questionable" to return.

Jefferson, 24, recorded two receptions for 27 yards prior to the apparent injury in the Vikings' game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year was placed on injured reserve on October 11 due to a hamstring injury suffered in the team's October 8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, which ruled him out for four consecutive games in adherence with league rules.