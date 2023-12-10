Justin Jefferson Evaluated For Injury During Return Game
By Jason Hall
December 10, 2023
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's (December 10) game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the team announced in a post shared on its X account.
"Justin Jefferson has now been downgraded to out," the Vikings wrote.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was taken to the locker room during his first game back from injury on Sunday (December 10), NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
"#Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, who took a huge hit from Marcus Epps, is headed to the locker room," Pelissero tweeted.
The Vikings confirmed that Jefferson, who returned from a hamstring injury, was now dealing with a chest injury and "questionable" to return.
Jefferson, 24, recorded two receptions for 27 yards prior to the apparent injury in the Vikings' game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year was placed on injured reserve on October 11 due to a hamstring injury suffered in the team's October 8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, which ruled him out for four consecutive games in adherence with league rules.
Justin Jefferson has now been downgraded to out. https://t.co/ybgdkxCjLb— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 10, 2023
#Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, who took a huge hit from Marcus Epps, is headed to the locker room.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 10, 2023
Jefferson to practice earlier this month, but has missed two additional games since coming off injured reserve. The Louisiana native recorded three receptions for 28 yards prior to exiting the October 8 game and had 36 receptions for 571 yards and three touchdowns through his first five games of the 2023 NFL season.
The Vikings won their next five games prior to a 21-20 'Sunday Night Football' loss to the Denver Broncos and 'Monday Night Football' loss to the Bears prior to Minnesota's bye week.