Justin Jefferson Transported To Hospital During First Game Back From Injury
By Jason Hall
December 10, 2023
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was "transported to a local hospital out of precaution" after suffering a chest injury during his first game back from a hamstring injury, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Jefferson, 24, was ruled out of Sunday's (December 10) game against the Las Vegas Raiders after recording two receptions for 27 yards. The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year took a big hit from Raiders safety Mark Epps after catching a high pass from quarterback Josh Dobbs in the second quarter.
Jefferson was placed on injured reserve on October 11 due to a hamstring injury suffered in the team's October 8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, which ruled him out for four consecutive games in adherence with league rules.
Justin Jefferson is being transported to a local hospital out of precaution. https://t.co/eL69zI4mIv— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 10, 2023
Jefferson to practice earlier this month, but has missed two additional games since coming off injured reserve. The Louisiana native recorded three receptions for 28 yards prior to exiting the October 8 game and had 36 receptions for 571 yards and three touchdowns through his first five games of the 2023 NFL season.
The Vikings won their next five games prior to a 21-20 'Sunday Night Football' loss to the Denver Broncos and 'Monday Night Football' loss to the Bears prior to Minnesota's bye week.