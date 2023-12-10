Justin Jefferson Transported To Hospital During First Game Back From Injury

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was "transported to a local hospital out of precaution" after suffering a chest injury during his first game back from a hamstring injury, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

Jefferson, 24, was ruled out of Sunday's (December 10) game against the Las Vegas Raiders after recording two receptions for 27 yards. The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year took a big hit from Raiders safety Mark Epps after catching a high pass from quarterback Josh Dobbs in the second quarter.

Jefferson was placed on injured reserve on October 11 due to a hamstring injury suffered in the team's October 8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, which ruled him out for four consecutive games in adherence with league rules.