Person Of Interest Sought In Death Of Cheerleader Killed At Apartment
By Jason Hall
December 10, 2023
A person of interest is sought in the death of Lizbeth Medina, the 16-year-old Texas high school cheerleader found dead inside her apartment last week.
The Edna Police Department released photos of a man who was spotted in a black "Volcom" hoodie running and driving a silver Ford Taurus suspected to be from 2010 to 2018. The department didn't specify the proximity of the photos from Medina's apartment.
"Preliminary investigations have revealed a person of interest and an associated vehicle," the department wrote in a news release shared on its Facebook account. "The male subject shown below may possibly have a tattoo located behind his right ear and wearing a black "Volcom" hooded sweatshirt. He was seen driving a Silver Ford Taurus. Year model ranging from 2010-2018.
"We understand the photographs are not of the best quality and are working to obtain any additional information to identify the person of interest."
Medina was found unresponsive by her mother, Jacqueline, at their Edna apartment on Tuesday (December 5) after she was absent from the town's Lighted Christmas parade she was supposed to participate in with her squad earlier in the afternoon, CrossroadsToday.com reports. The teenager was pronounced dead by emergency first responders at the scene shortly after.
"Once I found her, I realized she was gone. I called the police at that very moment. Words can't explain what I felt at that moment, finding my daughter in the matter that she was. All I can say is that I hope with all my heart that there is justice with my daughter." Jacqueline Medina said.
Jacqueline believes her daughter was murdered by someone, which she said may have been linked to a recent break-ins at their Cottonwood Apartments complex in recent weeks.
“There was no laced drugs, there was nothing like that. My daughter was found in a way that no mother should ever find their child,” she said via CrossroadsToday.com. “Someone hurt my child, someone took my child from me.”
Investigators have launched a capital murder case but haven't publicly revealed any information on the crime scene or whether there was evidence of struggle. Jacqueline slammed online rumors that a suspect was already in police custody, claiming the misinformation was "ruining the investigation that’s still ongoing."
“I want the murderer of my daughter to be found and caught and put behind bars.
A 'Justice for Lizbeth Medina' GoFundMe page was launched by the victim's aunt on Thursday (December 8) and raised more than $4,000 of its $20,000 goal within 21 hours.