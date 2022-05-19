'Literally Blood Everywhere': Blood Splattered During School Break-In
By Jason Hall
May 19, 2022
Students at a Virginia high school were shocked to find bloody hallways when they returned to class this past Monday (May 16).
Photos shared with WRIC show blood spattered in numerous areas of Richmond Community High School's hallways, as well as a stairwell and underwater fountains following a break-in over the weekend.
Garin Pappas, of Warrenton, was arrested and charged with trespassing on school property and destruction of property, Richmond Police confirmed.
The department said the school's security system was triggered at around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday (May 15) and night security responded within 15 minutes, prior to Richmond Police being called to the scene.
Pappas injured himself while smashing windows during the break-in and proceeded to walk through the school. He was arrested and received medical treatment at the scene for his injuries before being transferred to a local hospital before being cited.
'There's literally blood everywhere': Richmond students find school halls covered in blood https://t.co/0QoredL8qL— 8News WRIC Richmond (@8NEWS) May 17, 2022
Several parents voiced their concerns following the incident.
"There's literally blood everywhere," said a mother, who asked WRIC to keep her identity anonymous during the interview. “Children have been traumatized. They said ‘it smelled really bad’ because it had been there for two days.”
“There’s only 200 kids in the school, so I’m not sure why they couldn’t find space to keep everyone away from this blood," the mother added, also raising concerns that parents weren't notified until 1:03 p.m. Monday, more than a full day later and several hours into the school day.
RCHS principal Kenya Massenberg confirmed the blood wasn't cleaned immediately and several students and staff saw the "Evidence form the incident upon returning to the building Monday morning" in a statement shared with families of students, adding that the school was fully secured, cleaned and disinfected by Monday afternoon.