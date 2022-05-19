'Literally Blood Everywhere': Blood Splattered During School Break-In

Students at a Virginia high school were shocked to find bloody hallways when they returned to class this past Monday (May 16).

Photos shared with WRIC show blood spattered in numerous areas of Richmond Community High School's hallways, as well as a stairwell and underwater fountains following a break-in over the weekend.

Garin Pappas, of Warrenton, was arrested and charged with trespassing on school property and destruction of property, Richmond Police confirmed.

The department said the school's security system was triggered at around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday (May 15) and night security responded within 15 minutes, prior to Richmond Police being called to the scene.

Pappas injured himself while smashing windows during the break-in and proceeded to walk through the school. He was arrested and received medical treatment at the scene for his injuries before being transferred to a local hospital before being cited.