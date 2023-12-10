Seahawks QB Geno Smith's Injury Status For 49ers Game Officially Determined
By Jason Hall
December 10, 2023
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has officially been ruled out for Sunday's (December 10) game against the San Francisco 49ers.
The Seahawks included Smith on their list of inactive players less than two hours before kickoff. Smith, who is dealing with a groin injury, was listed as questionable entering Sunday's game.
Backup Drew Lock is expected to start in Smith's absence on Sunday. Smith hurt his groin during Thursday's (December 7) practice and recovery from the injury typically takes two weeks. The veteran quarterback still aimed to play in Sunday's game after having an additional day of rest on Friday (December 8), but was apparently ruled out prior to kickoff.
Today’s @Seahawks inactives: pic.twitter.com/h4mGhY9UVi— Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) December 10, 2023
Smith, the 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, has thrown for 2,918 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 259 of 402 passing while leading the Seahawks to a 6-6 record through their first 12 games.
Lock, who was acquired by Seattle in the trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, has thrown for 4,806 yards, 25 touchdowns and 21 interceptions during his NFL career, which includes 66 yards on 4 of 12 passing in two appearances for the Seahawks in 2023.
The Seahawks and 49ers will kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.