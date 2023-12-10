Seahawks QB Geno Smith's Injury Status For 49ers Game Officially Determined

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has officially been ruled out for Sunday's (December 10) game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Seahawks included Smith on their list of inactive players less than two hours before kickoff. Smith, who is dealing with a groin injury, was listed as questionable entering Sunday's game.

Backup Drew Lock is expected to start in Smith's absence on Sunday. Smith hurt his groin during Thursday's (December 7) practice and recovery from the injury typically takes two weeks. The veteran quarterback still aimed to play in Sunday's game after having an additional day of rest on Friday (December 8), but was apparently ruled out prior to kickoff.