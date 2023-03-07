New Details On Geno Smith's Deal With Seahawks

The terms of Geno Smith's new deal with the Seattle Seahawks have reportedly been revealed.

Smith agreed to a three-year, $75 million deal, which includes an annual base value of $25 million and $40 million guaranteed at signing, as well as $28 million in the first year of the deal and $30 million in incentives, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on Tuesday (March 7).

Seattle is, however, still considering drafting another quarterback with the No. 5 overall pick, as head coach Pete Carroll acknowledged that the team was "totally connected" with the quarterback prospects, according to Garafolo, who said the new deal "rewards" Smith for "for his comeback season but doesn't close the door on Seattle taking a QB high at all."