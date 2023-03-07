New Details On Geno Smith's Deal With Seahawks
By Jason Hall
March 7, 2023
The terms of Geno Smith's new deal with the Seattle Seahawks have reportedly been revealed.
Smith agreed to a three-year, $75 million deal, which includes an annual base value of $25 million and $40 million guaranteed at signing, as well as $28 million in the first year of the deal and $30 million in incentives, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on Tuesday (March 7).
Seattle is, however, still considering drafting another quarterback with the No. 5 overall pick, as head coach Pete Carroll acknowledged that the team was "totally connected" with the quarterback prospects, according to Garafolo, who said the new deal "rewards" Smith for "for his comeback season but doesn't close the door on Seattle taking a QB high at all."
Smith will earn $28 million in the first year of the deal. He has $30 million in incentives.
Smith, 32, who won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year, was set to become a free agent this offseason after a career renaissance with the Seahawks in 2022, taking over as the Seahawks' starting quarterback after the team traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos during the offseason. The former West Virginia standout threw for a career-best 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns and 399 completions, which was the most among all NFL quarterbacks, while leading Seattle to a surprising 9-8 record, clinching the final NFC playoff spot.
Smith was selected by the New York Jets in the second-round of the 2013 NFL Draft, but hadn't started more than three games since 2014. The veteran quarterback signed with the Seahawks in 2020 and made sporadic starts for an injured Wilson in 2021, before a historic comeback season in 2022.
"They wrote me off, I ain't write didn't back, though. That's the problem," Smith said after leading the Seahawks to a win against Wilson's Broncos in Week 1.