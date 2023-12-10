Titans 'Music City Miracle' Tight End Frank Wycheck Dead At 52

By Jason Hall

December 10, 2023

San Diego Chargers v Tennessee Titans
Photo: Getty Images

Former Tennessee Titans tight end Frank Wycheck, who threw the lateral pass on the iconic 'Music City Miracle' play during the team's AFC Championship season, has died at the age of 52, TennesseeTitans.com senior writer and editor Jim Wyatt reported on Sunday (December 10).

"At this time, it appears Wycheck fell inside his Chattanooga, TN home and hit his head on Saturday morning. He was found unresponsive that afternoon," his family confirmed in a statement.

The Titans shared a post honoring Wycheck following news of his death.

"The Tennessee Titans mourn the loss of a beloved member of our Titans family, Frank Wycheck," the team wrote on its X account.

The late tight end's family plans to work with experts for ongoing brain injury (TBI) and CTE research, in adherence with his wishes prior to his death.

Wycheck, a three-time Pro Bowl and one-time Second-team All-Pro selection, is best remembered for the 'Music City Miracle' touchdown kickoff return, lateraling the football across the field to wide receiver Kevin Dyson, who then ran 75 yards to put the Titans ahead, 22-16, in the 1999 AFC Wild Card Round, keeping alive their run to their only Super Bowl appearance in franchise history during their first season under the 'Tennessee Titans' moniker.

Wycheck signed with the then-Houston Oilers in 1995 after spending his first two seasons with the then-Washington Redskins, who selected him at No. 160 overall in the sixth-round of the 1993 NFL Draft. The Philadelphia native recorded 505 receptions for 4,958 yards and 27 touchdowns during his 11-year NFL career.

