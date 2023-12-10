Titans 'Music City Miracle' Tight End Frank Wycheck Dead At 52
By Jason Hall
December 10, 2023
Former Tennessee Titans tight end Frank Wycheck, who threw the lateral pass on the iconic 'Music City Miracle' play during the team's AFC Championship season, has died at the age of 52, TennesseeTitans.com senior writer and editor Jim Wyatt reported on Sunday (December 10).
"At this time, it appears Wycheck fell inside his Chattanooga, TN home and hit his head on Saturday morning. He was found unresponsive that afternoon," his family confirmed in a statement.
The Titans shared a post honoring Wycheck following news of his death.
"The Tennessee Titans mourn the loss of a beloved member of our Titans family, Frank Wycheck," the team wrote on its X account.
The late tight end's family plans to work with experts for ongoing brain injury (TBI) and CTE research, in adherence with his wishes prior to his death.
Former #Titans tight end Frank Wycheck dies at age 52.— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 10, 2023
STORY https://t.co/adIxYVTAmW pic.twitter.com/7S7dHBsaSB
The Tennessee Titans mourn the loss of a beloved member of our Titans family, Frank Wycheck 💙 pic.twitter.com/3XoR3HXBle— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 10, 2023
Wycheck, a three-time Pro Bowl and one-time Second-team All-Pro selection, is best remembered for the 'Music City Miracle' touchdown kickoff return, lateraling the football across the field to wide receiver Kevin Dyson, who then ran 75 yards to put the Titans ahead, 22-16, in the 1999 AFC Wild Card Round, keeping alive their run to their only Super Bowl appearance in franchise history during their first season under the 'Tennessee Titans' moniker.
RIP Frank Wycheck, who made one of the most important passes in NFL history.— Four Verts 🏈 (@FourVerticals_) December 10, 2023
One of the main catalysts of the “Music City Miracle”. #Titans pic.twitter.com/wH0nFPDXE6
Wycheck signed with the then-Houston Oilers in 1995 after spending his first two seasons with the then-Washington Redskins, who selected him at No. 160 overall in the sixth-round of the 1993 NFL Draft. The Philadelphia native recorded 505 receptions for 4,958 yards and 27 touchdowns during his 11-year NFL career.