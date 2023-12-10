Titans 'Music City Miracle' Tight End Frank Wycheck Dead At 52

Former Tennessee Titans tight end Frank Wycheck, who threw the lateral pass on the iconic 'Music City Miracle' play during the team's AFC Championship season, has died at the age of 52, TennesseeTitans.com senior writer and editor Jim Wyatt reported on Sunday (December 10).

"At this time, it appears Wycheck fell inside his Chattanooga, TN home and hit his head on Saturday morning. He was found unresponsive that afternoon," his family confirmed in a statement.

The Titans shared a post honoring Wycheck following news of his death.

"The Tennessee Titans mourn the loss of a beloved member of our Titans family, Frank Wycheck," the team wrote on its X account.

The late tight end's family plans to work with experts for ongoing brain injury (TBI) and CTE research, in adherence with his wishes prior to his death.