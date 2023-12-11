Dave Grohl Spent His Day Off In Australia Cooking BBQ For 18 Hours

Dave Grohl is a man of the people, and during further proved why he's quite possibly the nicest guy in rock by spending his day off during the Foo Fighters' Australian tour cooking American BBQ for 18 hours to feed those in need.

Melbourne food rescue foundation The Big Umbrella revealed that Grohl volunteered to help them prepare 430 meals over the weekend and shared some great photos of the event on Instagram.

"Our friends on the street were treated to an epic american style bbq with all the trimmings prepared by rock legend Dave Grohl of the @foofighters," they captioned the post. "The vibe was at an all time high at Fed Square for this very special one off lunch feast. It will be a day 'our friends on the streets' will never forget as they brushed up against a rock legend and one of the nicest guys on the planet who genuinely cares for people in need. No words can fully capture the impact of this positive experience."

"Dave and his mates... spent 18 hours preparing and lovingly smoking 120kgs of pork ribs, pork butt and beef brisket before delivering it to #mgskitchen the next morning," the caption continued. "MG’s kitchen, named after our dear friend and mentor Michael Gudinski, was filled with the big hearted awesome crew from Frontier touring who dedicated their day to prepping this very special lunch for people experiencing food insecurity."

"At Fed Square there was a record line of friends waiting in the 36’C heat for this much anticipated feast. Word had spread far in the community who had no idea what special super star guests would be there on the day to serve them. The invitation to enjoy an American BBQ was enough of a draw card for them," it concluded. "Dave, Nick and Nat served tirelessly in the sweltering heat for over 2 hours feeding 430 meals, posing for photos, signing whatever people found from cardboard plates and t-shirts whilst also being so humble."

This isn't the first time this year that Grohl's cooked a BBQ feast for those suffering from food insecurity. Back in February, he cooked for 24 hours to serve 500 meals in Los Angeles, and just a few weeks later spent 18 hours cooking another big batch of BBQ for charity.

What. A. Guy.

See The Big Umbrella's post below.