Video Shows Patrick Mahomes Cursing Over Controversial Call After Loss
By Jason Hall
December 11, 2023
A video shared online shows Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes cursing over a controversial play that wiped away a go-ahead touchdown in his team's loss to the Buffalo Bills.
The clip, which was shared by WROC-TV sports director Thad Brown, shows Mahomes embracing Bills quarterback Josh Allen after the game and referring to an offensive offsides call against the Chiefs as "the oddest f*****g call I've ever seen."
"Offensive offsides on that play, man. F*****g terrible," Mahomes said before walking away and once again saying "f*****g terrible."
Wide receiver Kadarius Toney was flagged for being offsides, which negated a would-be touchdown in which tight end Travis Kelce caught a pass from Mahomes and then threw a backward lateral to Toney.
Patrick Mahomes was still upset about the offside call meeting with Josh Allen after the game. #Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/6TYGJ1xnS9— Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 11, 2023
The Chiefs would've gone ahead 24-20 with the touchdown and a successful PAT, but instead lost 20-17, extending their losing streak to two games. Mahomes was seen on the sideline yelling and slamming down his helmet after the drive concluded.
Play was called back but can't believe Kelce tried this 😮— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2023
Patrick Mahomes might need a new helmet pic.twitter.com/KNZTvexKRK— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 11, 2023
"It’s obviously tough to swallow. Not only for me, but just for football in general, to take away greatness like that, for a guy like Travis to make a play like that. Who knows if we win? But I know as fans, you want to see the guys on the field decide the game," Mahomes told reporters after the game.
I get Mahomes is frustrated…— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 11, 2023
but Toney is clearly offsides & at no point appears to look to the sideline to confirm he is lined up correctly
it’s not even close, just a terrible job by Toney pic.twitter.com/pkSp6rb4cE
Last week, the Chiefs lost 27-19 to the Green Bay Packers in a game that ended on an incomplete Hail Mary pass. The play resulted in no flag being thrown despite a Packers defender touching Kelce in the back as Mahomes threw the pass.
"They’re human. They make mistakes. It's every week, we’re talking about something," Mahomes told reporters after Sunday's loss to the Bills via USA TODAY. "... It's the call. Just in that moment. It's not even for myself or for me. I know how much everybody puts into this game. For it to happen, a flag change the outcome of the game.
"In that moment, I've played seven years and never had offensive offsides called. That's elementary school. We talk about, you point to the ref, do all that different type of stuff and it doesn't get called. If it does, they warn you. There was no warning throughout the entire game. And then you wait until there's a minute left in the game to make a call like that? It's tough, man. Loss for words, it's just tough. Because regardless if we win or lose, just for it to end with another game, we're talking about the refs. It's not what we want for the NFL and for football."