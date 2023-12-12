Dave Grohl 'Slept Through' Session With Supergroup, Missed Out On Feature

When Dave Grohl played drums with Boygenius on Halloween it was the first time he performed with the indie supergroup, but it wasn't supposed to be. During an interview with NME, Phoebe Bridgers divulged that the Foo Fighters frontman was actually supposed to be featured on their debut album The Record, but he "slept through" the session.

“We have a friend who knows him and toured with Foo Fighters,” Bridgers explained, recalling how the intended collaboration came together. “There was this missed connection where Dave was actually going to come to the studio and play on [The Record]."

She didn't reveal what song(s) Grohl was supposed to play on, but she did tell the publication why he didn't make it on the album. Apparently, he "slept through" the time they had booked in the studio, which meant they "didn’t end up meeting.”

Even though a Grohl feature would've been awesome, boygenius' freshman effort is remarkable as is. The trio, which also includes Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, is up for six Grammys this year, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year for The Record's "Not Strong Enough."

The annual awards show will air live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 from 8:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PT. See the full list of nominees here.