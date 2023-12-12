Florida Newlyweds Killed In 'Horrific' Shooting A Week After Wedding

A newly-married Florida couple was reportedly found dead a week after they tied the knot, according to WPTV. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting around 8:36 a.m. Saturday (December 9) in the 12000 block of Summit Run Circle near West Palm Beach.

Officials found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds inside the home, and investigators deemed it a double homicide. Authorities also arrested Sony Josaphat for two counts of first-degree murder and labeled him a person of interest in the couple's murder. He was ordered held in Palm Beach County jail without bond on Sunday (December 10).

Family members who were on the scene identified the victims as newlyweds who just got married on December 2, which was the bride's birthday. One of the victim's sisters also shared a photo from their wedding day. She described the wife who moved from Haiti 25 years ago and became a nurse practitioner, while the husband was a pastor.

"She has never been as happy as she was now," the sister, who remained anonymous, told reporters.

According to the relative, three children were inside the house during the shooting, and one adult witnessed the killing.

Neighbors and church members said they were shaken by the shooting happening in their relatively quiet neighborhood. One even called the tragic murder "horrific."

Officials haven't identified the victims as of Tuesday afternoon (December 12). The investigation is ongoing.