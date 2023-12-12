Minnesota Vikings Make Quarterback Change: Report

The Minnesota Vikings will reportedly start Nick Mullens at quarterback in Saturday's (December 16) game against the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday (December 12).

Mullens, 28, who has made 17 starts in his six-year NFL career, will replace Joshua Dobbs and become the fourth quarterback to start for Minnesota this season following Kirk Cousins' season-ending Achilles injury.

"Since starting 1-4, the #Vikings have gone 6-2 with Kirk Cousins (3), Jaren Hall (1) and Joshua Dobbs (2) each starting in wins — and playing less than two quarters total with All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson. Now Nick Mullens gets his shot beginning Saturday," Pelissero wrote on his X account.

The Vikings later confirmed the decision on their X account.