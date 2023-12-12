Taylor Swift Donates $1 Million To Tennessee After Deadly Tornado Outbreak

Taylor Swift is giving back to her hometown in a big way after deadly storms swept through Tennessee over the weekend.

According to USA Today, Swift donated $1 million to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee's Tennessee Emergency Response Fund after a tornado outbreak swept through several counties on Saturday (December 9), including the area around Swift's Tennessee hometown of Hendersonville. The storms left at least six people dead, including two children, and dozens more injured. The foundation's CEO Hal Cato also confirmed the star's donation, per WKRN.

"The Swifts found their original Tennessee home in Hendersonville and Sumner County and remain deeply committed to its continued well-being," said Cato. "Taylor's incredibly generous gift sends a message to her hometown, and the communities around it, that she has their backs during the long road to recovery following this devastating event."

Of course, this isn't the first time the pop superstar has donated a large sum to Tennesseans following a deadly storm. After a series of violent tornadoes in March 2020 left dozens of people dead across the state, she donated $1 million to the CFMT's Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund to help out the place that she calls home, per People.

"Nashville is my home and the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me," she said at the time.