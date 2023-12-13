Kanye West Reportedly Didn't Seek Backstreet Boys' Approval For 'Everybody'
By Tony M. Centeno
December 13, 2023
Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's "Everybody" apparently caught the Backstreet Boys off guard.
On Tuesday, December 12, sources from the pop group's camp told TMZ that Ye and Ty didn't clear the interpolation of their 1997 smash for Ye and Ty's new song "Everybody." Neither Brian, Nick, Kevin, Howie, A.J. nor their team gave consent to use the lyrics from the song "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)," which appear throughout Kanye and Ty's version. The intro to their joint album Vultures stirred up a lot of hype among fans from the moment a snippet of the song surfaced on social media over the weekend.
The duo officially premiered the full version of the song during a massive listening event they held in Miami on Monday night into Tuesday morning. It contains lyrics from the original Backstreet Boys record sung by Ty Dolla $ign and Charlie Wilson. Kanye throws in a verse ove the infamous bassline from the BSB track along with Lil Baby, who appears twice on the album. The album also features contributions from Freddie Gibbs, Kodak Black, Bad Bunny, Lil Durk, Playboi Carti and more.
It doesn't seem like Ye and Ty have BSB's blessing for the song, but that won't stop them from including it on the album. Since the song comprises of interpolations rather than audio samples, the duo will most likely keep "Everybody" on the album once it drops this Friday.