Kanye West Reportedly Didn't Seek Backstreet Boys' Approval For 'Everybody'

The duo officially premiered the full version of the song during a massive listening event they held in Miami on Monday night into Tuesday morning. It contains lyrics from the original Backstreet Boys record sung by Ty Dolla $ign and Charlie Wilson. Kanye throws in a verse ove the infamous bassline from the BSB track along with Lil Baby, who appears twice on the album. The album also features contributions from Freddie Gibbs, Kodak Black, Bad Bunny, Lil Durk, Playboi Carti and more.



It doesn't seem like Ye and Ty have BSB's blessing for the song, but that won't stop them from including it on the album. Since the song comprises of interpolations rather than audio samples, the duo will most likely keep "Everybody" on the album once it drops this Friday.

