NFL Announces International Game In New Location: Report

The NFL has added another location to its international series.

São Paulo will be included in the eight-game international slate in 2024 at a date and time to be determined later, according to NFL.com. The Brazilian city was selected over Madrid, although NFL executive vice president of club business, international and league events acknowledged that the Spanish city could host a game as early as 2025.

"The good news is both are really viable and interested in hosting games," O'Reilly told NFL.com. "Pending having the opportunity to play in Madrid and Brazil in the future, we would be excited to do that. The reason we went first with Brazil really ties to going to a new continent for the first time, into South America for the first time for the regular season."

The NFL is expected to continue adding more host cities to its regular season slate moving forward with owners passing a resolution compelling NFL franchises to participate in international games every four years on Wednesday (December 13). The Jacksonville Jaguars, who have been featured in more international games than any other NFL franchise, have a separate agreement to play at London's Wembley Stadium in 2024, which won't count to the league's total.

The NFL will also host two games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Munich, Germany, along with São Paulo next season.