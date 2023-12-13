Popular North Carolina City Among America's 'Best Solo Travel' Destinations

Traveling can often be a fun bonding activity for you and your loved ones, whether it's an exciting family vacation or a trip with your closest friends. However, sometimes traveling alone can be just what you need for some relaxation and learning more about yourself as you exude some serious main character energy traversing a new spot all on your lonesome for your very own Eat Pray Love moment.

Good Housekeeping compiled a list of dozens of the best solo travel destinations around the U.S., basing its choices on variables like walkability, safety, access to nature, self-care opportunities and number of historic sites. One spot in North Carolina landed a spot on the list.

The cozy mountain town of Asheville is among the best spots in the country to visit by yourself. You don't need a large group to enjoy the art cool arts district, visit incredible local breweries or see stunning views of the surrounded Blue Ridge Mountains. This is what the site had to say about the city:

"Asheville has an impressive range of offerings for all types of interests. Are you a fan of history? There's the Biltmore Estate. Shopper? Head for the Grove Arcade. Hiker? the Blue Ridge Mountains are yours to explore. Art Lover? Stroll through the River Arts District. Oh, and did we mention the local breweries and exceptional Southern comfort food?"

To see more of the best places in the country to travel solo, check out the full list at Good Housekeeping.