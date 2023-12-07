Despite the countless number of dating apps and websites aiming to create lasting relationships, dating in 2023 is difficult. And unfortunately, depending on where you live, you may be faced with even more challenges when it comes to finding a partner. Such is the case for several cities in North Carolina.

WalletHub compared over 180 cities around the country to determine which are the best for singles and which are the worst. The list is full of surprises, such as Seattle claiming the No. 1 spot as the best city in America for someone looking for a partner. Six cities in North Carolina also made the list:

No. 70: Fayetteville

No. 80: Raleigh

No. 128: Charlotte

No. 158: Durham

No. 161: Greensboro

No. 173: Winston-Salem

While Fayetteville and Raleigh placed around the middle of the list, the other four North Carolina cities ranked near the bottom, making them some of the worst spots for singles. Additionally, both Durham and Greensboro have some of the lowest singles gender balance in the country.

These are the 10 best cities for singles:

Seattle, Washington Las Vegas, Nevada Denver, Colorado Atlanta, Georgia Austin, Texas Reno, Nevada Tampa, Florida Madison, Wisconsin Tucson, Arizona Portland, Oregon

To determine the list, WalletHub compared 182 U.S. cities across three factors: economics, fun & recreation and dating opportunities. These factors were then evaluated using 35 relative metrics, including restaurant-meal costs, movie costs, unemployment rate, job growth rate, number of attractions, nightlife options per capita, city accessibility, walkability, safety, share of single population and online dating opportunities, among many others.

See which cities were chosen as the best and worst for singles by checking out the full report at WalletHub.

