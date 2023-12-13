Shane MacGowan Left Behind Massive Sum To Pay For Funeral Bar Tab

Shane MacGowan was infamous for being a drinker, and at his funeral The Pogues singer made sure the alcohol was flowing. As The Independent reports, MacGowan set aside more than $12,000 to be used as a bar tab following his wake on December 8. According to the outlet, friends and family visited his favorite local pub, the Thatched Cottage in Nenagh, Ireland, and the late singer-songwriter picked up the tab.

One of MacGowan's former drinking buddies divulged the information, saying €10,000 (or $12,500) was left to the bar so everyone could have "free beer." "It was Shane’s last request," they said.

MacGowan died on November 30 at the age of 65. His cause of death was later revealed as complications from pneumonia and viral encephalitis. Since his death, artists have been paying tribute with social media posts and covers of The Pogues' famous song "Fairytale of New York." Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea honored MacGowan by recalling the first time they met.

"And now I say, god bless the great Irishman Shane MacGowan," he wrote on Instagram. "Every time I heard him sing I heard the truth, and my heart filled up with humanity."

"I once saw him sing with the Pogues at a festival in the late 80's," he continued. "It was so beautiful and I was reduced to tears. I approached him, and gushed 'Man that was so beautiful, thank you etc...' He looked at me and burst into laughter, accidentally spitting beer in my face, and it was not thoughtless or mean at all, he was just so humble and being a dude singing it seemed absurd to him to be elevated, like I was doing to him. I have never been a church going man or a religious man, but if I ever felt baptised [sic], it was that beer and spit in my face that did it. Im so grateful he sang his songs for us."