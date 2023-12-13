The United States is known for its obvious travel highlights drawing in both tourists and residents alike. These include but are not limited to bustling New York City, star-studded Los Angeles and bachelorette central Nashville.

However, beyond these well-known capitals are lesser flocked to places that secretly offer an incredible amount of sites to explore and activities to partake in.

Cheapism has identified a number of these “hidden gems” scattered across the country:

“The United States is full of interesting destinations, but some cities just seem to hog all the buzz. Big-name draws such as New York, Washington, New Orleans, and San Francisco have world-class sights — and massive numbers of tourists to go with them — but we've looked around to find cities large and small where travelers can happily fill a weekend or more without battling the crowds.”

San Antonio, Texas, was featured on this list of the most underrated cities in the nation:

“Fast-growing San Antonio has long labored in the shadow of its hip neighbor, Austin, but is well worth the detour even when skipping the famous Alamo. Try the shops and restaurants in the Pearl District, formerly a massive brewery complex, which can be reached via the newly expanded city River Walk. Tired feet? Hop a river taxi.”

Here’s what is advised to not miss during a visit to the up-and-coming area:

“The San Antonio Missions National Historic Park connects four gorgeous 18th century Spanish missions along a 10-mile hiking and biking trail that follows the San Antonio River. Rangers offer free tours at all four missions. Unlike the Alamo, these missions are active churches that hold Sunday Mass; one, San Jose, holds a unique mariachi service that's a big tourist draw.”