Texas Woman Builds True-To-Life Buc-ee’s Gingerbread House

This holiday season in Texas, Deanna Vaters, an enthusiast of the beloved Buc-ee's convenience store, has gone above and beyond to showcase her affection in a unique and festive way.

In a charming video shared by the Williamson County government on Tuesday, Vaters, from the local tax assessor's office, proudly presents her extraordinary Buc-ee's gingerbread house. The masterpiece is currently on display at the tax office, situated at 904 S. Main St., and the city is inviting the public to witness this delightful creation.

Vaters, who has a history of crafting custom gingerbread houses, has dedicated her skills to the tax office for the past six years.

This year's inspiration came from Vaters' husband, who suggested replicating a Buc-ee's store, a place that holds sentimental value for the couple as a vacation kickstarter. The gingerbread spectacle features over a dozen meticulously crafted gas pumps, a prominent Buc-ee's sign, and a festive touch with Santa and his reindeer gracing the roof.

Adding an extra layer of enjoyment, Vaters ingeniously incorporated photo cut-outs of her coworkers into the display. The scenes depict colleagues filling gas tanks, walking dogs, changing tires and even charging Tesla vehicles at an electric charging station.

Expressing her joy in involving coworkers in her annual gingerbread creations, Vaters shared that capturing their pictures has become an anticipated tradition. Her coworkers eagerly await each year, wondering about the creative poses they'll be featured in.

Vaters expressed her commitment to continuing this heartwarming holiday tradition for years to come, emphasizing her love for spreading joy and the appreciation she receives from people who delight in her festive displays. Alongside her husband, she finds immense satisfaction in contributing to the festive atmosphere at their workplace and wherever they go.