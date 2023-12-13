Watch Nandi Bushell Tear Through Twisted Sister Hit After Hearing It Once

Nandi Bushell is the latest drummer to partake Drumeo's "For The First Time" YouTube series. The segment challenges drummers to play along to a song they've never heard before, and here's the catch: the drum part is filtered out. The 13-year-old does have a love for classic rock, but she's never heard of Thin Lizzy — until now.

The producers had her listen to "We're Not Gonna Take It" without the drum part so she could come up with how she wanted to execute the song. When a producer asked what she thought of the song, Bushell looked a little confused. “Um, I’m not sure what to think of it," she said before adding, “I can’t go too crazy.”

She then tore through her own version of the song before the producers showed her the music video, which she thought was "quite funny." She also remarked on the glam band's eccentric outfits.

Watch the full episode above.

Chad Smith also recently took the "For The First Time" challenge and nailed Thirty Seconds to Mars' hit "The Kill."

“What the f*** was that? Is that like My Chemical Romance or something?” the Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer asked after the song ended. "It's some kind of emo thing, I don't know what the f*** it is.”

When the host revealed it was Thirty Seconds to Mars, Smith had at least heard of the band. “Ahhh! Jared’s band. Jared Leto," he said, "His brother [Shannon] is the drummer.”

They then played back the original song so he could hear the drum part, and Smith was pretty impressed with himself (and rightfully so). "I f***ing nailed it!" he exclaimed.