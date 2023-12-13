Young Thug YSL Trial Postponed Until 2024 After Codefendant Was Stabbed
By Tony M. Centeno
December 13, 2023
Young Thug and his codefendants will have to wait until 2024 to resume their trial.
On Tuesday, December 12, Judge Ural Glanville told the court that the YSL RICO trial has been suspended during the holidays and will resume in January. The judge made the decision after one of the codefendants in the case Shannon Stillwell was stabbed over the weekend. According to CBS News, Stillwell got into a fight with another man, Willie Brown, who was housed in the same part of the jail. Brown reportedly stabbed Stillwell during the altercation. As of Monday, Stillwell is still at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta recovering from his injuries.
Young Thug’s RICO trial is on hold until Jan. 2. This after his co-defendant Shannon Stillwell was stabbed in jail.— Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 12, 2023
Judge Glanville told the jury yesterday there was a medical issue. Today he told them, “Unfortunately that medical issue still exists.” pic.twitter.com/LfYp2k5tp1
"Let me go ahead and tell you where we are," Judge Glanville told the jury. "Remember yesterday we recessed because one of our participants had a medical issues and I was telling you about that? Well, unfortunately, that medical condition still exists."
"Given the length of time that we will probably address that, it might be just more prudent to recess you," he continued. "An early recess. Instead of recessing you this Friday as the Court's plan was originally, I'm gonna recess you for the holidays, today."
Stillwell's lawyers will be allowed to visit him in the hospital if "it is medically cleared." The judge also ordered that Stillwell should be kept separated from the other inmates once he returns to jail. The incident is the latest bump in the road of the trial. Last week, one of the jurors had to be replaced due to a medical emergency.
The trial will pick back up after the holidays on January 2.