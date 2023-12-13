Young Thug YSL Trial Postponed Until 2024 After Codefendant Was Stabbed

"Let me go ahead and tell you where we are," Judge Glanville told the jury. "Remember yesterday we recessed because one of our participants had a medical issues and I was telling you about that? Well, unfortunately, that medical condition still exists."



"Given the length of time that we will probably address that, it might be just more prudent to recess you," he continued. "An early recess. Instead of recessing you this Friday as the Court's plan was originally, I'm gonna recess you for the holidays, today."



Stillwell's lawyers will be allowed to visit him in the hospital if "it is medically cleared." The judge also ordered that Stillwell should be kept separated from the other inmates once he returns to jail. The incident is the latest bump in the road of the trial. Last week, one of the jurors had to be replaced due to a medical emergency.



The trial will pick back up after the holidays on January 2.