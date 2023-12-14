Ed Sheeran & Elton John Exchange Ugly Christmas Sweaters In Sweet Video

Elton John and Ed Sheeran are getting ready for the holidays. Before heading to a soccer match between Ipswich Town and Watford, the two musicians had their annual gift exchange and Ed caught it all on camera.

In the sweet video, Sheeran tells the camera, "And I've brought him some Christmas presents," on the way to see Elton. After revealing he's gifting the legendary singer an ugly Christmas sweater, his friend asks him if he thinks he'll wear it. "I doubt it," Sheeran laughs.

The video then cuts to Elton and Ed opening the gifts and excitedly showing off their Watford and Ipswich Town sweaters. "Just what I wanted! A Watford jumper," Sheeran said. "Come on you Tractor Boys," Elton yelled while holding the sweater against his chest.