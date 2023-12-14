Ed Sheeran & Elton John Exchange Ugly Christmas Sweaters In Sweet Video
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 14, 2023
Elton John and Ed Sheeran are getting ready for the holidays. Before heading to a soccer match between Ipswich Town and Watford, the two musicians had their annual gift exchange and Ed caught it all on camera.
In the sweet video, Sheeran tells the camera, "And I've brought him some Christmas presents," on the way to see Elton. After revealing he's gifting the legendary singer an ugly Christmas sweater, his friend asks him if he thinks he'll wear it. "I doubt it," Sheeran laughs.
The video then cuts to Elton and Ed opening the gifts and excitedly showing off their Watford and Ipswich Town sweaters. "Just what I wanted! A Watford jumper," Sheeran said. "Come on you Tractor Boys," Elton yelled while holding the sweater against his chest.
Ed & @eltonofficial doing Christmas things. Love to see it ❤️🎁🎅 pic.twitter.com/3rkgC4Ct2Z— Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) December 13, 2023
Sheeran's video also included footage of the two at the soccer match and even featured them singing Elton's hit track "Your Song." "Ed & [Elton John] doing Christmas things. Love to see it," Sheeran captioned the video on Twitter.
The two friends have done a lot of "Christmas things" together, including releasing a hit holiday song, "Merry Christmas" in 2021. They're also no strangers to gift giving, although their usual exchanges aren't as wholesome as this one, according to Sheeran.
Last year, Sheeran revealed on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, "Elton John has been involved in my career from the get-go, and he buys me weird gifts. Just, like, odd gifts, like sexual sort of objects." He went on to reveal that he once gifted Elton a "massive marble" NSFW statue.