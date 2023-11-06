Elton John Announces 'Surprising' New Project With Bernie Taupin

Elton John has completed an album with longtime songwriting partner and expert lyricist Bernie Taupin, and the project will supposedly "surprise the s--- out of you."

The 76-year-old icon announced the completion of the surprise project during the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday (November 3) shortly after inducting Taupin and doting on the duo's close friendship. According to People, the pair have been making music together for 56 years, gifting the world feel-good tracks such as "Crocodile Rock," "Rocket Man," "Tiny Dancer," and more!

During the induction speech, John referred to Taupin as "one of the finest lyric writers of all time." He continued:

"He’s always been generous, and when I’ve crossed out verses, crossed out lines, he’s just gone with the flow and he’s trusted me. And that trust has spilled into our friendship."