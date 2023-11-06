Elton John Announces 'Surprising' New Project With Bernie Taupin
By Logan DeLoye
November 6, 2023
Elton John has completed an album with longtime songwriting partner and expert lyricist Bernie Taupin, and the project will supposedly "surprise the s--- out of you."
The 76-year-old icon announced the completion of the surprise project during the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday (November 3) shortly after inducting Taupin and doting on the duo's close friendship. According to People, the pair have been making music together for 56 years, gifting the world feel-good tracks such as "Crocodile Rock," "Rocket Man," "Tiny Dancer," and more!
During the induction speech, John referred to Taupin as "one of the finest lyric writers of all time." He continued:
"He’s always been generous, and when I’ve crossed out verses, crossed out lines, he’s just gone with the flow and he’s trusted me. And that trust has spilled into our friendship."
The dazzling performer also revealed that he and Taupin have finished working on a forthcoming album that will "surprise the s---" out of fans.
"It's absolutely wonderful, and it's full of youth, and it's full of vitality," he revealed of the highly-anticipated project. Taupin spoke with People in September to tease the project and to let the world know that they had not seen the last of Elton John, despite his decision to retire from touring in July 2023.
"Just because he isn’t touring doesn’t mean he is fading to black. He’s still going to be very much active in other areas."
The name of the album and its release date were not shared as fans across the globe await another timeless Elton John and Bernie Taupin collaboration.