Ohio Restaurant Named The State's Best Diner For Breakfast

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It is also one of the best meals you can order at a diner, from stacks of fluffy flapjacks and plates of eggs and bacon to never-ending cups of coffee and greasy hash browns that hit the spot. Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood found the best diner breakfast spots around the country, compiling a list of the top spot in each state.

According to the list, the best diner for breakfast in Ohio is Tommy's Diner in Columbus, a neighborhood favorite for over three decades that serves not only delicious specials like chicken piccata and lasagna but also breakfast all day so you can enjoy dishes like steak and eggs, Belgian waffles and omelets anytime you want. Tommy's has a Google rating of 4.7 stars and nearly 3,000 reviews, so you know it's going to be good.

Tommy's Diner is located at 914 W. Broad Street.

Here's what the site had to say:

"A family-run spot with red vinyl booths and neon lights, Tommy's Diner has been serving the Franklinton neighorhood for more than 30 years, slinging great breakfasts in a nostalgic diner setting. The food is made from scratch, and is all the better for it; here, you'll find soft and fluffy biscuits with a craggy exterior, perfectly golden hash browns, and meat cooked with a smoky flavor. It's always busy, and for good reason."

