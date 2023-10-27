Ohio Restaurant Named The 'Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner' In The State

Chain restaurants offer diners a guaranteed chance to have a delicious meal, but some of the best meals can be found at hidden gems and hole-in-the-wall restaurants that are just waiting to be discovered.

Cheapism looked at reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor as well as rankings from food writers to compile a list of the best hole-in-the-wall diner in each state. According to the site, "There are a ton of great local joints serving cheap, tasty eats, but if you're not careful, you might drive right past them."

So which Ohio restaurant was named the best hole-in-the-wall diner in the state?

The Spot

Located about 90 miles north of Cincinnati, The Spot Restaurant serves a variety of sandwiches, soups, salads and frosted malts to all who stop by this longtime community staple. Cheapism suggests ordering the homemade onion rings and pork tenderloin sandwiches as well as the pie, specifically calling out the old-fashioned cream pie which is "a house specialty."

The Spot is located at 201 S. Ohio Avenue in Sidney.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"The Spot has occupied the same spot in downtown Sidney since 1907, and the current structure has been standing since 1940. The decor is as much a feature as the food; the last renovation was in 1976. But ordering is definitely 21st century — download the diner's app to your phone and a good meal is never far away."

Check out Cheapism's full list to see the best hidden gem diners around the country.