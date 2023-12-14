The holidays are in full swing and that means it's time for parties galore. That also means that time is running out if you're still looking for the perfect gift to surprise a loved one or the best unexpected present for a White Elephant or Dirty Santa game. Fortunately, there are plenty of markets where you can find unique and even locally-made gifts that will be sure to impress.

According to a list compiled by Food & Wine, the Christmastime in Hermann, west of St. Louis, has the best holiday market in all of Missouri. The celebrations kicked off with a traditional lantern parade after Thanksgiving but you have through Christmas to enjoy the exciting festivities. Learn more at the festival's website.

Here's what the site had to say about Missouri's best holiday market:

"Roughly a century before Prohibition crashed the party, German settlers were making wine in the northern Ozarks. In modern times, Hermann and its bucolic surroundings are known as one of the first officially designated American Viticultural Areas, which is to say, there will be plenty of local wine on hand at Missouri's best traditional German holiday celebration. It features not one but two Christkindlmarkt events, all the springerle (anise-scented cookies) you can handle, a lantern parade, and farm tours."

Learn more about the different holiday markets around the country that are worth a visit, check out the full list at Food & Wine. You can also check out our previous coverage to see which Missouri cities were named among the best winter holiday destinations in the U.S.