2 Missouri Cities Named Among America's Best Winter Holiday Destinations

As the holidays quickly approach, many people may be scrambling to make travel plans for the winter season. Fortunately for those in Missouri, you don't have to travel too far to spend time in one of the best winter holiday destinations in the country.

WalletHub compared nearly 70 of the largest metropolitan areas of the country to determine which are the best winter holiday destinations in 2023 for both cold-weather lovers those who enjoy a warmer environment during the season. Two cities in Missouri ranked among the top spots for travelers preferring cooler weather.

St. Louis and Kansas City earned back-to-back spots on the list at Nos. 7 and 8, respectively, each earning high marks categories like weather, travel costs and local costs.

These are the Top 10 winter vacation destinations for cold-weather lovers:

Atlanta metro area Washington, D.C. metro area Chicago metro area New York City metro area Denver metro area Cincinnati metro area St. Louis metro area Kansas City metro area Philadelphia metro area Boston metro area

To determine the best holiday destinations, WalletHub analyzed 69 of the most populated U.S. metro areas using six factors: travel costs & hassles, local costs, attractions, weather, activities, and safety. These factors were then evaluated across 37 relevant metrics, including cost of cheapest flight, share of delayed flights, cost of living, cost of three-star hotel room, number of attractions, winter weather, warm weather, cold-weather activities, warm-weather activities, violent crime rate and more.

Check out the full study at WalletHub to see more of the best winter holiday destinations for 2023.