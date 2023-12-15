Missouri Restaurant Named The State's Best Diner For Breakfast

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It is also one of the best meals you can order at a diner, from stacks of fluffy flapjacks and plates of eggs and bacon to never-ending cups of coffee and greasy hash browns that hit the spot. Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood found the best diner breakfast spots around the country, compiling a list of the top spot in each state.

According to the list, the best diner for breakfast in Missouri is Broadway Diner, a vintage spot in Columbia that was even named one of America's best classic diners. The diner has a Google rating of 4.5 stars and over 1,000 reviews, so you know it's going to be good. Broadway Diner is located at 22 S. 4th Street in Columbia.

Here's what the site had to say:

"This snug, old-school spot with red seats, booths, and a checkered bar is a local favorite for breakfasts. All the meat is sourced from Missouri, portion sizes are huge, and the baked goods are made fresh, in-house. You'll also appreciate the changing selection of from-scratch specials, like grilled brat with beans, all made with the best seasonal produce. Even better, the owner gives meals to those in need and runs regular fundraisers, so you know you're supporting a place that pays in forward."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see where else in the country you can find some amazing diner breakfasts.