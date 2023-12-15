South Carolina Restaurant Named The State's Best Diner For Breakfast

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It is also one of the best meals you can order at a diner, from stacks of fluffy flapjacks and plates of eggs and bacon to never-ending cups of coffee and greasy hash browns that hit the spot. Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood found the best diner breakfast spots around the country, compiling a list of the top spot in each state.

According to the list, the best diner for breakfast in South Carolina is Compton's Kitchen, a casual but incredible West Columbia joint that serves up tasty diner cuisine, including a corned beef hash plate, Louisiana sausage breakfast, western omelet, a ribeye breakfast and much more. The diner has a Google rating of 4.5 stars and nearly 1,000 reviews, so you know it's going to be good. Compton's Kitchen is located at 1118 B Avenue.

Here's what the site had to say:

"At first glance, Compton's Kitchen seems like a casual roadside diner, so you might be surprised by the level of quality on offer here. Everything is cooked from scratch where possible, using farmers' market ingredients and locally milled flour — perhaps best shown in the joint's to-die-for, hot, fluffy buttermilk biscuits. You can expect a delicious dose of classic Southern cooking here; there's fried flounder, shrimp and grits, biscuits with steak and gravy, and delicious omelets and griddle favorites."

