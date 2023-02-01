This Is South Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner

Chain restaurants offer diners a guaranteed chance to have a delicious meal, but some of the best meals can be found at hidden gems and hole-in-the-wall restaurants that are just waiting to be discovered.

Cheapism looked at reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor as well as rankings from food writers to compile a list of the best hole-in-the-wall diner in each state. According to the site, "There are a ton of great local joints serving cheap, tasty eats, but if you're not careful, you might drive right past them."

So which South Carolina restaurant was named the best hole-in-the-wall diner in the state?

OJ's Diner

According to its website, OJ' Diner in Greensboro combines "southern style and personal flair to create a unique experience every time you visit," which they aim to ensure is memorable each time. Cheapism suggests ordering fried fish and cornbread for a savory meal, or for those with a sweet tooth, try to peach cobbler and banana pudding.

OJ's Diner is located at 907 Pendleton Street in Greenville.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"The slogan here is 'Just good food,' and reviewers say that's exactly what you'll get at family-owned OJ's. The menu is packed with Souther favorites including fried okra, pork chops, and grits."

Check out Cheapism's full list to see the best hidden gem diners around the country.