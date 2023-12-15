Tennessee Restaurant Named The State's Best Diner For Breakfast

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It is also one of the best meals you can order at a diner, from stacks of fluffy flapjacks and plates of eggs and bacon to never-ending cups of coffee and greasy hash browns that hit the spot. Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood found the best diner breakfast spots around the country, compiling a list of the top spot in each state.

According to the list, the best diner for breakfast in Tennessee is Bryant's Breakfast, a longtime Memphis favorite that serves up the city's "best breakfast" all day, per its website. Some tasty dishes include its famous biscuits, banana strawberry pancakes, cinnamon roll French toast and much more. Bryant's has a Google rating of 4.6 stars and over 2,000 reviews, so you know it's going to be good. Bryant's Breakfast is located at 3965 Summer Avenue.

Here's what the site had to say:

"This Memphis institution has been filling bellies since 1968. Unpretentious, a little nostalgic, and full of happy customers, it's a Southern counter-service diner done right. The portions are huge and the prices are pleasing, but on top of all that, the food's genuinely delicious. House-made biscuits, good bacon, creamy grits... you get the gist! Sure, the line is long, but it moves fast, so don't make the mistake of getting put off — no one should have to miss out on breakfast at Bryant's."

