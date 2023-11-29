Vintage Tennessee Restaurant Named One Of America's Best Classic Diners

Diners are more than just the perfect addition to any road trip or the setting for satiating any late-night craving for delicious food. They are also the place to go for incredible fare, like the best burgers you'll ever have, the stack of fluffy pancakes drenched in sweet syrup, or the endless cup of coffee perfect that will you up even on the longest, coldest night.

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the best classic diners in America, celebrating "gloriously retro" eateries with "plenty of stories to tell."

According to the site, the Tennessee restaurant recognized as one of the best classic diners in the entire country is The Arcade Restaurant, a vintage spot in Memphis that has even been frequented by the likes of Elvis Presley. It was even named the best diner in the state.

The Arcade Restaurant is located at 540 South Main Street in Memphis.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Speros Zepatos, a Greek immigrant from Cephalonia, founded Memphis' oldest café in 1919. Updated by his son Harry in the 1950s, the Arcade remains appealingly old-school, and is now a local landmark, not to mention a popular location for movie shoots (if famously featured in The Client and Walk the Line, among other blockbusters). Try the Eggs Redneck — sausage, chicken or bacon, grave-soaked biscuits, eggs, and hash browns — or the sweet potato pancakes."

If you want to read up on more of the best classic diners around the country, check out the full list at lovefood.com.