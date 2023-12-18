5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Reported

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck China on Monday (December 18), according to the United States Geological Survey.

The natural disaster was located in Linxia Chengguanzhen, Gansu Sheng, centered at a depth of about six miles. Aftershocks were reported to be measured at 4.6-magnitude and also had a depth of about six miles 10 minutes later.

Six people claimed to have felt the earthquake at the time of the initial report. No additional details were made available as of Monday.

The China earthquake occurred weeks after after eight people, including a pregnant woman, were killed in relation to a 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Mindanao, the second-largest island of the Philippines, on December 2, BBC.com reports.