5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Reported
By Jason Hall
December 18, 2023
A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck China on Monday (December 18), according to the United States Geological Survey.
The natural disaster was located in Linxia Chengguanzhen, Gansu Sheng, centered at a depth of about six miles. Aftershocks were reported to be measured at 4.6-magnitude and also had a depth of about six miles 10 minutes later.
Six people claimed to have felt the earthquake at the time of the initial report. No additional details were made available as of Monday.
The China earthquake occurred weeks after after eight people, including a pregnant woman, were killed in relation to a 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Mindanao, the second-largest island of the Philippines, on December 2, BBC.com reports.
More than 529 families were affected by the natural disaster, Philippines defense secretary Gilbert Teodoro revealed in an update.
The earthquakes led to tsunami warnings in the area that were later lifted. The initial tremor was reported to be at 7.6-magnitude and resulted in four major aftershocks estimated at 6.0-magnitude, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Additionally, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck the nation of Vanuatu in the South Pacific on December 7. The natural disaster was located about 76 miles south of the town of Isangel on the island of Tanna and centered at a depth of 30 miles.
The USGS said there was no threat of a tsunami and the chance for deaths or significant economic losses in the region were low.