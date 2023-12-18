Former NBA Center And UNC Standout Eric Montross Dead At 52

Montross played for the Tar Heels under Basketball Hall of Fame coach Dean Smith from 1990-94, which included teaming with current UNC head coach Huber Davis during his freshman and sophomore seasons. The Indianapolis native was UNC's starting center and earned Final Four all-tournament honors during its 1993 national championship season, as well as a consensus second-team All-American during his junior and senior seasons.

Montross was selected by the Boston Celtics at No. 9 overall in the 1994 NBA Draft and named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team during his first season. The 7-footer played for six NBA teams during his eight-year career, averaging 4.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Montross returned to Chapel Hill to work as a men's basketball color commentator for Tar Heel Sports Network following his retirement.