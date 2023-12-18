Former NBA Center And UNC Standout Eric Montross Dead At 52
By Jason Hall
December 18, 2023
Former NBA center and North Carolina Tar Heels standout Eric Montross has died at the age of 52 following a battle with cancer, his family announced in a statement shared by the UNC basketball team.
"The family of Eric Montross (Laura, Sarah, Andrew and Megan) is announcing that he passed away on Sunday, December 17, surrounded by loved ones at his home in Chapel Hill," the statement reads. "Eric was diagnosed with cancer in March 2023, and his family is grateful for the tremendous support and the truly overwhelming love expressed by so many people as he battled with his signature determination and grace."
Montross played for the Tar Heels under Basketball Hall of Fame coach Dean Smith from 1990-94, which included teaming with current UNC head coach Huber Davis during his freshman and sophomore seasons. The Indianapolis native was UNC's starting center and earned Final Four all-tournament honors during its 1993 national championship season, as well as a consensus second-team All-American during his junior and senior seasons.
Montross was selected by the Boston Celtics at No. 9 overall in the 1994 NBA Draft and named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team during his first season. The 7-footer played for six NBA teams during his eight-year career, averaging 4.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.
Montross returned to Chapel Hill to work as a men's basketball color commentator for Tar Heel Sports Network following his retirement.