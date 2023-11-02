Phoenix Suns, UNC Legend Walter Davis Dead At 69

Former North Carolina Tar Heels and Phoenix Suns star Walter Davis has died at the age of 69, his alma mater announced on Thursday (November 2).

Davis, the uncle of current Tar Heels men's basketball coach Hubert Davis, died "of natural causes while visiting his family in Charlotte," according to an article shared on UNC Athletics' official website. The Pineville native was a member of the United States men's basketball team that won gold at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal and averaged 15.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists during his collegiate career.

Davis was selected by the Suns at No. 5 overall in the 1977 NBA Draft and named Rookie of the Year after averaging a career-best 24.2 points per game and 6.0 rebounds, as well as 3.4 assists during the 1977-78 season.