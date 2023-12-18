Sublime With Rome Announce Breakup: Read The Emotional Statement

Sublime With Rome are calling it quits after 2024. The band's singer Rome Ramirez announced his departure from the band in a press release:

“After almost two remarkable decades, I am announcing my departure from Sublime with Rome at the close of 2024. The upcoming performances over the next year will allow us to reflect on countless incredible memories together!

Over the last 2 years I’ve been spending countless hours pouring my soul into my solo music, and the excitement to share these songs with you is building up! I’ve got some really big news that I can’t drop yet. Just wait!

Singing and playing guitar for this iconic band has been a lifetime opportunity and just flat out, absolutely epic. Carrying on the Sublime legacy has been a trust I’ll forever cherish.

This is only the beginning…”

As of now, the band is playing a handful of shows at the beginning of next year. The timing of the announcement is interesting, considering original Sublime members Eric Wilson (bass) and Bud Gaugh (drums) reunited last week to perform with late frontman Bradley Nowell's son Jakob.

The eight-song set was the first time Wilson and Gaugh played together in 10 years. Both musicians formed Sublime With Rome in 2009; however, Gaugh left the band shortly after because he didn't feel right playing songs "without Brad."

A bigger reunion could also be in the works. “We’re patiently waiting and doing the right thing,” Regime Music Group’s Kevin Zinger, who manages Sublime’s business assets, recently told Billboard. “If the vibe’s there, the vibe’s there.” And with the impending disbandment of Sublime With Rome, that path looks even more clear.